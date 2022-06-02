Brooke Burke Rides Swing In Bikini

Close up of Brooke Burke
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

After her son, Shaya Braven Charvet, showered her with compliments, Brooke Burke spent Mother's Day admiring her toned abs and fit body. After all, it's not everyday teenagers gosh about their parents on the internet, so she's allowed to bask in motherly praise.

The 50-year-old fitness influencer and trainer spent the month of May organizing yoga retreats and body rejuvenation after ushering in the Summer month with a cheerful video of herself running through the garden in a bright bikini.

Check out the posts below.

The Latest

Four Killed As Gunman Targets Tulsa Hospital Complex

'Isn't Normal': 'RHODubai' Star Caroline Stanbury Talks Unconventional Marriage As Co-Stars Shade Her As A 'Snake'

'It Makes Sense Between The Sheets': Jennifer Grey Talks 'Dirty Dancing' Chemistry With Patrick Swayze

WWE News: Randy Orton Shows Support To Riddle's New Teammate

Deadly Cults: The Movement That Led to Nearly 800 Deaths

A Special Mother's Day Celebration

Burke wore a printed white knotted bikini top with extra-large beach shorts, which she rolled at the waist to hold firm. She topped off the look with a perforated beach hat worn over her curly dark blonde hair and equally big slides. Her skin glowed underneath the sun's rays highlighting her abs while her smile was visible beneath her hat.

"Not quite sure what’s cool about Scott’s XL shorts and slippers, but I’ll take the compliment from my son when he’s dishing it out 🥰. I hope everyone had a fabulous Mother’s Day!" she wrote.

Keep scrolling for the video.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Celebrating Summer In Her Bikini

The mother of three showed off her peachy bum in a mismatched bikini set accessorized with a long printed kimono. She stood on a tree swing with one leg and hiked the other with her back turned to the camera. Burke captioned the post with two emojis - a peach and a sun - indicating the bright weather and her defined glutes.

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

How To Get A Peachy Butt

In a recent Insta-share, Burke showed her followers how to achieve a peachy butt like hers in a move called "The Christine." She laid on her chest and put one knee on the mat while lifting the other straight up, working her glutes and abs in one move.

"Yep, it’s ok to get weird. This is one of my favorite booty lifting, dynamic moves. We call it “the Christine” thx @christinebullock for the total body, push up kick backs!!!"

A Happy Couple

As her wedding day draws nearer, Burke and her fiancé Scott Rigsby share some intimate moments with fans. They went on a casual romantic date riding bikes to an ice-cream shop and enjoying a day in nature. She wrote that he's the joy of her life and looked like it going by the smiles on her and Rigsby's faces.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

NBA Rumors: Harrison Barnes To Sixers, Jerami Grant To Kings In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pistons

Packers' Draft Pick Christian Watson Keeps Dropping Passes In OTAs

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Kelly Ripa Attends Gaynor Gala With Husband And Son

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.