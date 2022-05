Well, they've done it again. The Golden State Warriors are back to the NBA Finals and will look to clinch their fourth title in the past eight years.

Nonetheless, they'll have the most storied franchise in NBA history in front of them. The Boston Celtics won't cave in without a fight and we all know how loud the TD Garden can get in these situations. Who'll give the first blow and get the win in Game 1? Let's find out!