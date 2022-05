Scruggs provided two in-game examples to show his point. First was a game against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were winning 3-1, and Alonso had runners on first and third. He got himself into a 2-0 count before taking a pitch low for a strike. He then turned on a curveball that hung a bit too much over the plate for an RBI single.

The second example was a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets were leading again, 2-1 this time, and Alonso once again worked his way into a 2-0 count with runners on first and second. He got a fastball over the middle and launched it over the left-field wall for a three-run homer.

"He's making pitchers pay with mistakes in the middle of the zone, getting into those hitters counts, and my man does the best driving the ball out of the yard," Scruggs said.