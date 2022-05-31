'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Shades Cast As 'Worst Dressed'

Jill Zarin believes the Real Housewives of New York City cast is the "worst dressed" -- and she's included herself in that assessment.

While appearing on Bravo's special series, Housewife to Housewife, alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong, Zarin threw some shade at her former co-stars.

"I think New York is the worst dressed. Sorry girls, you are. New York is the worst. And I, starting it, was the worst," Zarin noted, adding that she "didn’t have a stylist."