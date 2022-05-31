Jill Zarin is sharing her thoughts on the "worst dressed" Real Housewives franchise, Luann de Lesseps' gig as a cabaret star, and her daughter Ally's thoughts on their time on The Real Housewives of New York City.
'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Shades Cast As 'Worst Dressed'
The Latest
Jill Zarin Knows She Didn't Bring Good Style To The Show
Jill Zarin believes the Real Housewives of New York City cast is the "worst dressed" -- and she's included herself in that assessment.
While appearing on Bravo's special series, Housewife to Housewife, alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong, Zarin threw some shade at her former co-stars.
"I think New York is the worst dressed. Sorry girls, you are. New York is the worst. And I, starting it, was the worst," Zarin noted, adding that she "didn’t have a stylist."
Jill Zarin Is Envious Of The Stylish Women Of 'RHOBH' And 'RHOM'
After acknowledging her former cast as the "worst dressed," Zarin admitted to being jealous of the styles of the casts of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Miami.
"I’m always envious of the girls in Beverly Hills in Miami, who I think look drop dead in every outfit and different hairstyles," she stated. "I wish I had the time and love of fashion and look that I could look like that but I don’t think I could ever be on a show like that because it’d be too much pressure for me.”
'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Compares Luann De Lesseps To Cher
Moving on to her former RHONY cast mate, Luann de Lesseps, Zarin said the musician was "made to be a cabaret star."
"She’s not Barbara Streisand and doesn’t claim to be, [but] she can definitely hold her own and she commands the presence of a big star. She comes out and does an 80-mintue show that is non-stop. She gets dressed up in all these different costumes. She’s like the Cher of our day," Zarin gushed. "You just can’t wait to see what she’s got on next."
Jill Zarin's Daughter Has 'Mixed Feelings' About 'RHONY'
When Zarin was then asked how her daughter, Ally, felt about appearing on RHONY, Zarin said she has "a lot of mixed feelings."
"There’s a lot of jealousy in the world so I can only imagine that kids at school with her either were happy for her and they were her friend or they were extremely jealous of her fame," she said.