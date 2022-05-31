Darren Deon Vann: The Story Of The Gary Indiana Serial Killer

Police say Vann confessed to seven murders, but authorities believe there are many others. Many prostitutes were murdered from the 1990s to the early 2000s in Gary, Indiana, according to Crime Vault. Vann said to the police in an interrogation room, "I call it my mistakes." Four or five in California and only one in North Carolina because Vann said he didn't stay there long. He continues to tell the police in taped interviews, "In Texas, at least two; two in Milwaukee. Then, there's three in Minnesota. Imma say about seven in Detroit." When detectives ask how many are in Chicago, the killer answers, "It's a lot. It's a lot." Vann was sentenced to life without parole for only seven murders, but these abandoned houses still stand tall, not strong, acting as a rusting shield to endanger others, particularly women, children, and the elderly.

