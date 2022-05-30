'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Explains Why She Didn't Attend Stassi Schroeder's Wedding

Following Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's wedding in Rome, Italy earlier this month, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent, who was not present when they said, "I do," appeared on Jeff Lewis' radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained her absence.

“Her wedding was aligned with my tour schedule,” Kent explained, via Heavy, of her Give Them Lala podcast tour. “I had canceled the tour probably twice already, and I just, she was so understanding, I let her know immediately."