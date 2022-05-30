Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent is explaining why she was not present when Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark tied the knot in Italy earlier this month.
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Explains Why She Didn't Attend Stassi Schroeder's Wedding
Lala Kent Had Other Commitments That Didn't Allow Her To Fly To Europe
Following Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's wedding in Rome, Italy earlier this month, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent, who was not present when they said, "I do," appeared on Jeff Lewis' radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained her absence.
“Her wedding was aligned with my tour schedule,” Kent explained, via Heavy, of her Give Them Lala podcast tour. “I had canceled the tour probably twice already, and I just, she was so understanding, I let her know immediately."
Celebrities
5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills
Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.
Lala Kent Would Have Loved To Attend Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark's Italian Wedding
Throughout Schroeder and Clark's time together in Italy, the couple remained active on social media, allowing their fans and followers to go along with them as they celebrated their marriage and did plenty of sightseeing with their family members and friends.
"I was having FOMO that I missed out on such an incredible moment in her life,” Kent admitted.
Only Two 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members Attended Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark's Wedding
As Kent explained, the only Vanderpump Rules stars who were in attendance when Schroeder married Clark were Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.
“I think only Tom Schwartz and Katie,” Kent shared. “Stassi had to shorten the guest list, so a few people got disinvited, which I can say that because Scheana [Shay] has spoken about it. Scheana got disinvited. I don’t know if Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] were ever invited.”
Stassi Schroeder Had To Cut Her Budget And Her Guest List After Getting Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules'
While appearing on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast earlier this month, Schroeder explained why many Vanderpump Rules cast members weren't included in her and Clark's big day, noting that because she was fired from the show amid planning, she had to cut back her budget.
“Honestly, everyone’s been pretty understanding,” Schroeder said. “We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people.”
Vanderpump Rules was renewed for a 10th season earlier this month and is expected to go into production sometime in the coming months.