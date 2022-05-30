Brie Larson's Workout Routine For Superhero-Level Abs

If you’re looking for major ab inspiration, look no further than Brie Larson’s Instagram. The 32-year-old Captain Marvel star regularly flaunts those superhero-level abs on her page along with videos of her intense workouts, and they will make you sweat just from watching!

Interestingly, Larson admitted in an interview with Insider that before she starred in Captain Marvel, she didn’t “even know how to walk up a hill without being out of breath.” Her role required her to train hard, and the results have been nothing short of stunning. See below.

Her 'Captain Marvel' Training

Brie Larson on the red carpet in nude gown
Shutterstock | 673594

“So, I started this journey thinking I'll get strong and I had no idea,” the Oscar-winning actress said. “I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body.”

She detailed what her training for Captain Marvel involved, including “hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep.” She said it was “an incredible experience to realize what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible,” and it was all thanks to Carol Danvers.

Obsessed With Working Out

After Captain Marvel, Larson continued her fitness routine and kept challenging herself with exercises that got more and more difficult.

“I just started to get kind of obsessed with it,” she said. “When people say like, 'Oh, girls can't do that,' it just makes me wanna do it even more. So there were huge accomplishments this time and I just feel like my body's just getting more and more used to this and more and more excited. Now, it feels weird to not train. I look forward to it.”

Her Go-To Moves

Proof of this obsession with fitness can be seen all over her Instagram, where she regularly posts videos of her workouts. Back in February, she showed off a cable reverse crunch exercise which she captioned, “Working up to 10 reps, 3x at body weight 🥵.” No wonder she’s got abs of steel!

Her other go-to moves include weighted squats, weighted planks and kettlebell squats. And just this month, she posted a series of photos of herself trying out pole dancing.

Her Diet While Training

Brie Larson posing in high-slit silver gown
Shutterstock | 2914948

Back in 2016, Larson’s nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia, revealed to People what she ate to support her intense workouts. He said that she took one teaspoon of almond butter with one teaspoon of all-fruit jam or preserves before training in the morning, then either drank a protein shake or ate two whole eggs with one portion of fruit and one vegetable after.

