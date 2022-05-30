Brie Larson's Workout Routine For Superhero-Level Abs

If you’re looking for major ab inspiration, look no further than Brie Larson’s Instagram. The 32-year-old Captain Marvel star regularly flaunts those superhero-level abs on her page along with videos of her intense workouts, and they will make you sweat just from watching!

Interestingly, Larson admitted in an interview with Insider that before she starred in Captain Marvel, she didn’t “even know how to walk up a hill without being out of breath.” Her role required her to train hard, and the results have been nothing short of stunning. See below.