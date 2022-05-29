NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro & Draft Pick

After suffering a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star small forward Kevin Durant and his future with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant may remain committed to helping the Nets end their title drought. Still, if they fail to re-sign Kyrie Irving in the 2022 NBA free agency, most people believe that he would strongly consider demanding a trade from Brooklyn this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams in dire need of additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding KD to their roster.