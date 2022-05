Season Two of the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant finally wrapped up, and on-screen besties Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet had a tear-filled farewell. The women who are real-life best friends watched their finale episode together and recreated their "boop" moment.

About two months ago, they revealed that they "booped" each other with matching tattoos, but fans didn't yet know what it meant. Luckily, the final episode of The Flight Attendant revealed that.