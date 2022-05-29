Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James could be one of the biggest names on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason. James appears committed to helping the Lakers win another NBA championship. Still, he's yet to assure them that he's planning to sign a contract extension this summer. If James and the Lakers decide to part ways, several title contenders are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.
NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Khris Middleton & Three Draft Picks For LeBron James
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks For Fournier, Quickley, Toppin & Three 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster
LeBron James To Milwaukee Bucks
One of James's most intriguing trade destinations this summer is the Milwaukee Bucks. In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea to enable the Bucks to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with James in the 2022-23 NBA season.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending James to the Bucks in exchange for a trade package that includes Khris Middleton, the No. 24 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick.
Bucks Boost Championship Odds
As of now, it remains unknown if the Bucks have plans to pursue James in the upcoming offseason. However, Bitar believes that forming a "Big Three" of James, Antetokounmpo, and Jrue Holiday would make the Bucks the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.
"The Milwaukee Bucks will be title contenders for the foreseeable future, and more championships could be on the horizon, regardless of their disappointing 2022 postseason campaign," Bitar wrote. "But one way to ensure a championship next year would be combining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday with LeBron James. By far the best trio in the league, the Bucks will be guaranteed the 2023 NBA championship."
LeBron James An Upgrade Over Khris Middleton
James would undeniably be a superb acquisition for the Bucks. Though he's seven years older, he would still be a massive upgrade over Middleton at the Bucks' starting small forward position.
He would give the Bucks another prolific scorer alongside Antetokounmpo and a great rebounder, playmaker, defender, and floor spacer. This season, the 37-year-old superstar averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the three-point range.
Why Lakers Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially if James no longer intends to sign a new contract. By sending him to Milwaukee, the Lakers would be acquiring a younger All-Star in Middleton, and three future draft picks.
Middleton may not be as good as James, but he would still be a great addition to the Purple and Gold. Middleton would give the Lakers another superstar who won't mind serving as the third fiddle to Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis next season.