NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Khris Middleton & Three Draft Picks For LeBron James

One of James's most intriguing trade destinations this summer is the Milwaukee Bucks. In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea to enable the Bucks to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with James in the 2022-23 NBA season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending James to the Bucks in exchange for a trade package that includes Khris Middleton, the No. 24 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick.