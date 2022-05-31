Serial Killer Michael Madison Targeted Women In His Ohio Neighborhood

On July 19, 2013, police got reports of a foul odor coming from a garage in Cleveland, Ohio.
Their discovery of a decomposing body inside would lead to the arrest of a serial killer responsible for at least three deaths in the city.
Police discovered two more bodies the following day. One was in a backyard and the other in the basement of a vacant house. All three were close by, within about 250 feet of each other.
The bodies were all young African American women and they were each wrapped in plastic bags, immediately setting off alarm bells for police officers that there was likely a serial killer in the area who could easily strike again if not stopped as soon as possible.
It turned out that the garage was being leased by Michael Madison. Police obtained a search warrant and entered Madison's apartment.
There, they found "further evidence of decomposition." After a brief standoff with police at his mother's house, Madison was taken into custody without incident.
The victims were: 38-year-old Angela Deskins, a resident of Cleveland who was reported missing in June 2013; 28-year-old Shetisha Sheeley, who had been missing since September 2012; and 18-year-old Shirellda Helen Terry, who was last seen July 10, 2013, outside Cleveland elementary school where she was working for the summer.
The medical examiner ruled that at least two of the women were strangled. A cause of death could not be determined for the third woman.
Madison confessed to choking a woman to death in October 2012 and said he then left her body in his apartment while he went out drinking for the night.
Madison claimed he did not recall killing the two others but did say he woke up next to the dead body of one of the women, which he later put in a garage behind his home.
Prosecutors said Madison was inspired by East Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell to hide his victim’s bodies nearby.
On July 22, 2013, Madison was charged with three charges of aggravated murder. His bail was set at $6 million.
It turned out that Madison was a convicted sex offender. He served four years in prison for attempting to rape a woman.
His case was later updated to include more charges, including two counts each of aggravated murder for each victim, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse, one count of rape, and one count of weapons possession by an ex-convict.
On May 5, 2016, Madison was found guilty of the murders of all three women. The jury spent less than a day deliberating on all 13 counts.
On May 20, 2016, the jury recommended that Madison should be sentenced to death.
Madison said during a videotaped police interrogation after his arrest that he abused drugs and alcohol to cope with anger and resentment toward his mother, who he said severely abused him as a child. He attempted to use this information to sway the jury away from a death sentence, but it didn't work in changing their opinion.
He has tried to appeal the death sentence, but the Ohio Supreme Court voted unanimously to uphold the death sentence for Madison on July 21, 2020. A judge did overturn some of the charges, but that ultimately won't impact Madison's fate.
Madison remains on death row at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution.