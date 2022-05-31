Serial Killer Michael Madison Targeted Women In His Ohio Neighborhood

The victims were: 38-year-old Angela Deskins, a resident of Cleveland who was reported missing in June 2013; 28-year-old Shetisha Sheeley, who had been missing since September 2012; and 18-year-old Shirellda Helen Terry, who was last seen July 10, 2013, outside Cleveland elementary school where she was working for the summer.

The medical examiner ruled that at least two of the women were strangled. A cause of death could not be determined for the third woman.

Madison confessed to choking a woman to death in October 2012 and said he then left her body in his apartment while he went out drinking for the night.

Madison claimed he did not recall killing the two others but did say he woke up next to the dead body of one of the women, which he later put in a garage behind his home.

Prosecutors said Madison was inspired by East Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell to hide his victim’s bodies nearby.