Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is expected to be one of the most coveted big men on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Wood may not have shown that he's no longer happy with the Rockets, but with the team still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, he's an odd fit on their roster.

With Wood entering the final year of his contract, the Rockets are better off trading him this summer than losing him as a free agent without getting anything in return.