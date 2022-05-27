The Brethren - The Extremist 1800s Cult

Religion is supposed to make one feel safe. It is supposed to wrap us in the tenderness of its luminous and angelic arms, doting on us. Organized religion tells us to "Come as you are," but homosexuals condemned to a fiery hell for eternity is the language preached on a Sunday morning.

Shunned by family and friends over who they choose to love is another obstacle, but the least detrimental. In the depths of self-hate, if one allows time for such rhetoric, suicide is sometimes a relief.

But Matt Cook, an ex-member of The Brethren, now called The Plymouth Brethren Church, was strong enough to reveal his sexuality. He said he chose to leave his religious group and the only haven he'd ever known. Cook claimed it was his most difficult decision to date but not a regrettable one.