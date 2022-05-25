NFL Rumors: ESPN NFL Insider Reveals Why Nick Foles Didn't Sign With Eagles

Adam Schefter made his weekly appearance on The John Kincade Show on Wednesday, and over the course of the show, the topic of the veteran QB arose.

"It appears it came down to [the Eagles] and the Colts. Was it just for that kind of veteran steward to help [Hurts] in the film room, to help him on the sidelines, in practice, etc.?" Kincade asked.

Schefter responded, "I actually think, when it comes to Nick Foles, it was more of him wanting to come to Philadelphia and the Eagles not necessarily having a spot for him, as much as they like and respect him. I think it was more that way than it was the other way."

The Eagles have Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew entrenched as the starter and backup respectively. Then, the team signed Nevada signal-caller Carson Strong in undrafted free agency.