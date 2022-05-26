'My Head Is The Size Of A Tiny Edamame Bean': Megan Fox Shares New Hairstyle

The 36-year-old actress sizzled on Instagram with a recent sensational picture, looking sultry and enchanting. She rocked a blue top with a plunging neckline and feather details on the collar and hands with a sultry sparkling high waist see-through skirt. The Hope and Faith star looked ravishing, pairing her outfit with silver heels and matching earrings. Fox made a daring fashion move by changing her hair game.

In the picture, some of the model's hair was packed up in a bun, and some were left to fall on the sides of her face. Her eyes looked magical as ever, and the makeup was on fleek. In the caption of the post, she talked about taking "Baby steps" by wearing her hair up.

"This look was from a couple of weeks ago when I was doing Good Mourning press… I never wear my hair up because my head is the size of a tiny edamame bean but this happened and we’re all okay. Baby steps."