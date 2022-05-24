NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Trade Forms Lakers' 'Big 3' Of Bradley Beal, LeBron James & Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give them a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected. Despite forming their own "Big Three," the Lakers still failed to reclaim their throne and even missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

With his underwhelming performance and struggle to make himself fit with James and Davis, the Lakers are highly expected to get rid of Westbrook and find a new third star who would help them carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season.