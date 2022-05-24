Eileen Gu is an American Olympic gold medalist that captured attention and hearts as a freestyle skier, and even more as a model. She made history at the age of 18, when she became the youngest freestyle skiing champion in the half-pipe and big air, and then a silver medal in the slopestyle in Beijing at the 2022 Olympics. She also made the record books as the first skier in the freestyle to win three medals at a single Olympic Games. Gu caused a mild media ruckus when she decided to switch from Team USA to China as she is half-American and half-Chinese and fluent in both Mandarin and English. With more than 1.6 million followers, she keeps both sides of the world busy with her amazing photos on her Instagram account.
Eileen Gu Goes Steamy In Bikini
Eileen Gu Is A Superstar In America and China
Now that Eileen Gu has captured gold, she is getting more endorsements thanks to her beauty and natural charisma. In one photo she goes for the bold choice of green neon to make a sensational splash. With the snow melting behind her in the sauna, Eileen looks fantastic, lean, happy, and ready to take on the world!
Gu Began Life In The Bay Area
Growing up in San Francisco, Eileen grew up in the Sea Cliff neighborhood and was raised by her mother and maternal grandparents. In China, her grandfather was the head electrical engineer of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. Academically, Gu was a top student, earning early admittance to one of the top schools in the country – Stanford University – after scoring 1580 out of a possible 1600 on her SAT exam. With Stanford being her mother’s alma mater as well, Gu is expected to begin studying there later this fall.
Gu Recognizes Her Chinese Roots
For the Winter Olympics in 2022, Gu’s intention was to compete for China in a bid to inspire millions of young people living in China and in her words, “unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations." When asked about her nationality, Gu is adamant about both sides of her lineage, stating: "Nobody can deny I'm American, nobody can deny I'm Chinese, and When I'm in the U.S., I'm American, but when I'm in China, I'm Chinese.”
Eileen Also Was A Hit At the Winter X Games Before The Olympics
In the lead-up to the Olympics, Gu participated in the 2021 Winter X Games in order to get competition ready for the upcoming Games. While there, she won a bronze in the Big Air portion and two gold medals in SuperPipe and Slopestyle, making her the first rookie to win a gold medal in Women’s Ski SuperPipe, and the first rookie to receive medals in three events. She also was the first athlete to represent China with a gold at the X Games. Eileen Gu is Guinness certified, and continues to make history!