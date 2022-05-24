Eileen Gu Goes Steamy In Bikini

Eileen Gu is an American Olympic gold medalist that captured attention and hearts as a freestyle skier, and even more as a model. She made history at the age of 18, when she became the youngest freestyle skiing champion in the half-pipe and big air, and then a silver medal in the slopestyle in Beijing at the 2022 Olympics. She also made the record books as the first skier in the freestyle to win three medals at a single Olympic Games. Gu caused a mild media ruckus when she decided to switch from Team USA to China as she is half-American and half-Chinese and fluent in both Mandarin and English. With more than 1.6 million followers, she keeps both sides of the world busy with her amazing photos on her Instagram account.