The St. Louis Serial Killer Who Taunted The Police

A disappointed and infuriating law enforcement raced to the jailhouse after being told Travis committed suicide by hanging. Officers skipped monitoring the inmate for unknown reasons. These sex workers were human beings to these officers, and they wanted justice for them all. Detectives found ten bodies, but Travis had admitted to 17. Seven women will probably be in an open yet lonely grave, waiting to be deemed worthy like the others. "I'm not going back to prison, and you're not giving me no needle," was the last thing Travis had with the St. Louis officer who arrested him. Oddly, serial killers are afraid of death. Are they scared of meeting a higher power or fearful of crossing their victims?