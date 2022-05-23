NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Sixers For Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, No. 23 Pick & 2023 Second-Rounder In Proposed Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Sixers as it would enable them to swap Harris for a superstar who would be a much better fit with Embiid and Harden. Beal would give the Sixers a third star who can excel in an off-ball capacity and efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. His potential arrival in the City of Brotherly Love is expected to improve the Sixers' offensive efficiency which ranks No. 11 in the league, scoring 111.0 points per 100 possessions.

Forming the "Big Three" of Beal, Embiid, and Harden would strengthen the Sixers' chances of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season.