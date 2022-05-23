NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert To Hornets For PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee & No. 13 Pick In Proposed Trade

Though the Jazz are yet to make him officially available on the trading block, Gobert has already been linked to some potential suitors in the upcoming offseason. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, one of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Gobert from the Jazz is the Charlotte Hornets.

“If there is one team that might be tempted to put together a James Harden-type package for Gobert, this is the one," Hollinger wrote, referring to the Hornets. "Charlotte badly needs a rim protector and has enough cap flexibility to absorb Gobert’s $170 million salary for the next four years."