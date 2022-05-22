Rajneesh: 'A Genius In Exploitation'

Many who join cults are searching for a leader to guide their every move. They may be incapable of making decisions. But, nearly every time there is a case where a "religious" cult leader has shown signs of extremities within an organization, women make up the majority.

The female gender appears to be targeted more than men, perhaps due to the cowardice of these male leaders, a fear of being overpowered by other men, and their sexual aspirations and appetite.

When women fall into this overcast of religious trickery, it is almost certain if the authority figure is proficient enough to get them to become adherents, the woman will most likely be their sexual conquest.