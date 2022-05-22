NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Deandre Ayton For Package Including Robert Williams, Derrick White & Aaron Nesmith In Proposed Deal

After they got surprisingly eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, rumors have started to swirl around Deandre Ayton and his future with the Phoenix Suns.

Suns general manager James Jones may remain confident that Ayton will return next season, but there are reports about the former No. 1 pick's unhappiness with the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ayton "didn't feel valued" by the Suns going into the season when they refused to give him a massive contract extension.