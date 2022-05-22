NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Deandre Ayton For Package Including Robert Williams, Derrick White & Aaron Nesmith In Proposed Deal

Deandre Ayton finding an open lane
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

After they got surprisingly eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, rumors have started to swirl around Deandre Ayton and his future with the Phoenix Suns.

Suns general manager James Jones may remain confident that Ayton will return next season, but there are reports about the former No. 1 pick's unhappiness with the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ayton "didn't feel valued" by the Suns going into the season when they refused to give him a massive contract extension.

Potential Free Agency Destination - Boston Celtics

Deandre Ayton finding an open teammate
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

If they fail to agree on a new contract this summer, several teams will surely be lining up to steal Ayton from the Suns in the 2022 NBA free agency. One of the potential landing spots for Ayton this summer is the Boston Celtics.

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea to send Ayton to Beantown in the upcoming offseason.

In the proposed sign-and-trade scenario, the Celtics would be offering a trade package that includes Robert Williams III, Derrick White, and Aaron Nesmith to the Suns in exchange for Ayton.

Celtics Upgrade Starting Center Position

Deandre Ayton shooting the ball
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

Targeting Ayton in the 2022 NBA free agency would make sense for the Celtics if they fail to reach the NBA Finals this season. Ayton would be a massive upgrade over Williams at the Celtics' starting center position. He would give the Celtics a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a great defender.

This season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 63.4 percent from the field. If Ayton, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown grow together and build the perfect chemistry, the Celtics could form their own "Big Three" in Boston next season.

Will Deandre Ayton Agree To A Sign-And-Trade Deal To Celtics?

Deandre Ayton battling for the rebound
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

Ayton has yet to confirm or deny Wojnarowski's revelations, but if the Suns lowball him again in the 2022 NBA free agency, it would be best to take his talent somewhere else. The Celtics would be a great destination for Ayton.

Aside from the opportunity to play for one of the greatest teams in league history, joining forces with Tatum and Brown in Boston would also give Ayton a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and winning his first Larry O'Brien Trophy next season.

Why Suns Would Make The Trade

Robert Williams cheering up his teammates
Giphy | Boston Celtics

The proposed sign-and-trade deal with the Celtics will be worth exploring for the Suns if they aren't willing to give Ayton a max contract this summer. Instead of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would enable the Suns to swap Ayton for three players. Williams would give Suns a cheaper replacement for Ayton in their frontcourt.

He may not be as good as Ayton on the offensive end, but he's an elite defender and a great rebounder. Aside from Williams, the Suns would also be acquiring a capable ball-handler in White and a young sharpshooter in Nesmith.

