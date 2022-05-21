Five Months Have Passed Since 4 Year Old Lina Sardar Khil Went Missing

Her parents, Riaz and Zarmeena Sardar Khil, are preparing to welcome a new baby. They told KENS 5 TV it's difficult for them to be excited about the baby's arrival.

The family has been harassed by some members of the public, potentially because of cultural differences.

NEWS4SA met with the family, and although Zarmeena did not want to be videotaped because of her cultural beliefs, she expressed deep pain that her child is missing. She spoke in her native language of Pashto.

"We all have the same pain. It doesn't matter that I am from Afghanistan; I have a different culture, different religion. What we have in common is the pain of motherhood as a human, is the same as all people," says Zarmeena Sardar Khil, Lina's mother.

Lina's family is from Paktia province, one of the most remote provinces in Afghanistan. They moved to the U.S. in 2019. Zarmeena said her family moved from Afghanistan to the United States in hopes of finding a safer and more stable life for her young family. She could never have imagined that her daughter would disappear instead, turning their world upside down.