Kim Kardashian Pays $6.3 Million For The House Next To Her Hidden Hills Mansion

Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has done well for herself and is thriving as a mom, reality television star, and business mogul. Thanks to her successes, Kim has accrued so much wealth and doesn't hold back when she wants to spend it.

Recently, the mother of four dipped into her pockets once again, but this time for a new home. Last year and earlier this year, Kim dominated news headlines for her split from Kanye West and growing relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

After Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, news reports emerged in the fall of 2021 that she would maintain the Axel Vervoodt-designed mansion she, Kanye, and their children occupied in the San Fernando Valley, California.

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur is now deepening her roots in the Hidden Hills neighborhood. She reportedly just bought a fixer-upper property next door to the bespoke estate for $6.3 million, adding to her already sizable Hidden Hills assets.

Continue scrolling for more details about Kim's newly acquired property.