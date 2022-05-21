NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Get Karl-Anthony Towns For Package Including Kai Jones & Four 1st-Round Picks In Proposed Trade

As of now, it remains a big question mark if the Timberwolves would entertain any trade involving Towns this summer. The proposed blockbuster deal would only make sense for the Timberwolves if they decide to replace Towns with Anthony Edwards as the face of the franchise.

By sending Towns to Charlotte, the Timberwolves would be acquiring a young and promising center in Jones and four future first-round picks that they could use to solidify their core or add more talented prospects to their roster.

"Here, the Minnesota Timberwolves swap their former number one overall pick for a boatload of draft capital," Piercey wrote. "It would be a bold move: in fact, it would shock fans across the NBA. It may also pay dividends in the long run. After all, Kai Jones is an intriguing prospect who is closer to Anthony Edwards’ age. That’s pertinent. The Wolves would be triggering a mini-rebuild here. They’d already have their franchise centerpiece, and now, they’d be fleshing the roster out exclusively around him. Gaining four new first-round picks aids that effort."