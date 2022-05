Seattle watched as two of Seattle's top players went off the board. NC State's Ikem Ikwonu went to the Carolina Panthers and the Giants selected Alabama's Evan Neal. The Atlanta Falcons were the last team ahead of them. They selected USC's Drake London.

"The room erupts," Boyle says of the war room's reaction to Cross falling to them. "Schneider and (Seahawks head coach Pete) Carroll hug, then Schneider gives Seahawks president Chuck Arnold a big high five. The mood in the room is a combination of relief and joy," Boyle describes.

Another team called about trading up to the 9th selection while Seattle was still on the clock, but they declined. Once the pick was official, Schneider got Cross on the phone. "We're getting ready to select you right here, OK?" Schneider says. "You ready to come on up to Seattle and kick some ass?"