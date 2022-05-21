Khadijah Britton: Abducted In Plain Sight

The disappearance of Khadijah Britton isn't the typical story about a woman vanishing without a trace. Someone didn't sneak into her lonely environment on a quiet, eerie night, lurking in a closet, waiting to catch Britton off guard as she returned home from a long day's work.

No mysterious intruder dressed in jet-black clothing watched her take a hot shower before snatching and carrying her away into the dark. Britton's story will never be that of a young woman who left to run a trite errand like getting some ice cream from the corner store, leaving relatives, and herself, under the impression she'd be back in a few minutes.

Abducted in plain sight will always be the 23-year-old's story. Onlookers watched as Britton's assailant held her at gunpoint and escorted her out of a place she thought was safe.