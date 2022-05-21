Jessica Simpson Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Close up of Jessica Simpson
As seen on her Instagram page, retired singer and actress Jessica Simpson continues increasing her business portfolio. She recently shared news of a new business meeting with her almost six million followers, although she didn't reveal the intricacies. However, with the success of her eponymous fashion brand, there's no doubt that it's something interesting.

Since her recovery, Simpson has turned her life around and done a successful 180 in reinvention. She now has three healthy children with her husband Eric Johnson and dotes on them unashamedly.

Sharing Her Perfect Casual-Corporate Style

Simpson shared her denim-approved corporate outfit consisting of jean pants, a tan skintight tank top, and brown accessories - a beaded jacket, tote handbag, and studded heeled sandals. She styled her long blonde hair in a wavy curl and accessorized heavily with beaded jewelry pieces and brown-lens sunshades.

According to the NY Post, Simpson got a $67.555 million loan from Second Avenue Capital Partners. The 41-year-old put up her business assets as collateral for the capital as she did during her brand recovery a few months ago.

Expanding Her Reach

Simpson showed off her long, toned legs in a two-piece floral set with an off-shoulder cropped top and a matching thigh-high slit maxi skirt. She paired the look with a block-heeled platform sandal, jewelry pieces, and her signature long blonde curly hair. "Peekaboo," she joked about her skin tease.

With the financial help from SACP, Simpson looks forward to expanding her reach beyond Macy's and Nordstrom. Also, the core business would extend beyond fashion to skincare, wellness, fitness, and furniture sale.

Designs Exclusive To HSN

Simpson's latest clothing collection has many floral materials and frilly pieces. She wore an ivory and gold floral dress with a tan rose-printed jacket paired with a blush pink platform heel sandal to celebrate its success. The businesswoman noted that the relaunch was a successful venture, and they sold more than expected with even more orders;

"Holy guacamole! The day’s not over and we’ve already sold 16,000 dresses! And there’s still more to come!"

Fans Compliment The Designs

Simpson further revealed that the designs for Jessica Simpson Style are exclusive to HSN. Fans in the comment section gave her props for the designs. They wrote,

"There's that CHEETAH dress! Is it only from HSN?," "Those shoes😍 I keep seeing them in your pics and they are❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," "Do you sell the moon necklace? That necklace stack is SO GOOD."

