Jessica Simpson Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

As seen on her Instagram page, retired singer and actress Jessica Simpson continues increasing her business portfolio. She recently shared news of a new business meeting with her almost six million followers, although she didn't reveal the intricacies. However, with the success of her eponymous fashion brand, there's no doubt that it's something interesting.

Since her recovery, Simpson has turned her life around and done a successful 180 in reinvention. She now has three healthy children with her husband Eric Johnson and dotes on them unashamedly.

Keep scrolling to see the post.