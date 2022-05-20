NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Suns For Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges & 2023 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Blockbuster

Trading for Durant would make a lot of sense for the Suns. After suffering a second-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Suns must have realized that they need more star power around Booker to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Durant may already be 33, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank and could still perform at a high level.

He would give the Suns a very reliable scoring option next to Booker, as well as a great rebounder, playmaker, defender, and floor spacer. This season, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.