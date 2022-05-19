Cameron Diaz Shares 'Challenging' Parenting Moments

Amid the episode, Clarkson wanted to know how Diaz has learned to work through the more difficult moments she's faced as a parent. And, in response, Diaz said that she uses a checklist to decode what her child may been in need of, or be suffering from, at any given moment.

"Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When is nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, ‘What just happened? Is there something she’s trying to communicate to me?’" Diaz explained. “And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through, and be able to help her identify that and move through it."