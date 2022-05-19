Cameron Diaz has made a real point to keep her private life away from the prying eyes of the media and her millions of fans. But, while appearing on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 49-year-old actress opened up about her life at home as a mom to her two-year-old daughter, Raddix Madden.
Cameron Diaz Shares 'Challenging' Parenting Moments
Being A Parent Is The 'Best Thing' Cameron Diaz Has Ever Done
On the May 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, via YouTube, Cameron Diaz both gushed about her new role as a mom and opened up about the challenging moments she's faced as a parent.
“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Diaz said of raising her daughter with husband Benji Madden, via a report from ET Canada.
Cameron Diaz Utilizes A Checklist When It Comes To Parenting Daughter Raddix Madden
Amid the episode, Clarkson wanted to know how Diaz has learned to work through the more difficult moments she's faced as a parent. And, in response, Diaz said that she uses a checklist to decode what her child may been in need of, or be suffering from, at any given moment.
"Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When is nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, ‘What just happened? Is there something she’s trying to communicate to me?’" Diaz explained. “And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through, and be able to help her identify that and move through it."
Cameron Diaz Welcomed A Child Later In Life
According to Diaz, she feels that she is able to cope with the challenging moments of parenting better than most due to the fact that she is an older-than-average parent and worked hard to be able to welcome a child.
“What’s also really imperative — to repair. Like, if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, ‘Oh my God, Mommy lost her s**t’ And, ‘I didn’t mean to say that to you,'” Diaz continued. “‘If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that Mommy’s human, too.'"
Cameron Diaz Has Her Own Line Of Organic Wine
Also during her interview with Clarkson, Diaz said that after quitting acting, she launched her own line of organic wine, Avaline.