The best friends portrayed in Basketball Wives have more in common than just being friends, as they are either past or present NBA superstars' wives, ex-wives, or girlfriends.

The series is one of VH1's most popular franchises and follows the drama between professional basketball players and those they are in a relationship with or once had a relationship with.

The thrilling series has been on since 2010. Recently, its tenth season premiered. Unfortunately, one of the show's fan favorites, Evelyn Lozada, will not be returning this season. Find out why she is no longer a part of the franchise and more below.