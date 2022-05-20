Buffalo Bills, NFL Donate $400K To Local Response Efforts

The Bills weren't the only members of the Buffalo sports community to volunteer Wednesday. The National Hockey League's Buffalo Sabres were also out to support the community.

"It's important for us to come out and just show our support," Sabres forward Kyle Okposo told reporters Wednesday. "For me personally, I just want to talk to people, have a conversation with them, to let them try and vent. Because I do care. I care about what happened here. There's no right words to describe what happened."

Bills safety Micah Hyde announced on Sunday that a portion of the proceeds raised through his charity softball game would go towards those affected by the shooting. Furthermore, Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas told the Associated Press that he and some of his former teammates would come to Buffalo to assist in supporting the community.