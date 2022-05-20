Buffalo Bills, NFL Donate $400K To Local Response Efforts

The Buffalo Bills and the National Football League combined to donate $400,000 towards local efforts to prevent mass shootings on Wednesday.
$200,000 of the funds will go towards the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, a fund established to "build upon the collective desire to take action and to work together as a community to address immediate needs, long-term rebuilding and systemic issues that continue to marginalize communities of color," Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, said in a statement.