Kendall Jenner Stuns In Red Sundress

Kendall Jenner is in the entire summer spirit, and her latest bright-colored sundress proves it. The model shared a now-expired video on her Instagram story showing her luminous skin in the Ciao Lucia sundress. However, she's been quiet lately on her main feed except for her business-related content - the 26-year-old reserves her stories and highlights for more intimate details.

Unfortunately, Kendall's videos are often controversial because of her social status as people tend to amplify her "mistakes" and "successes." The model's cucumber-cutting skills met with harsh criticism in one such post.