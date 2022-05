Sasha Banks and Naomi, as well as Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H., were slated to compete in Raw's main event on Monday night. The purpose of the challenge was to find the No. 1 contender for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship.

The event was instead altered to a singles match between Lynch and Asuka, with Asuka winning to earn a fight against Belair at Hell in a Cell on June 5.

To say the least, Sasha Banks wasn't happy with what happened next.