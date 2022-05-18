Atlanta Braves Experience Outage In Supposedly Haunted Hotel

In 2013, ESPN's Stacey Pressman gathered stories from a variety of Major League Baseball players about their experiences at this haunted hotel.

One story comes from current Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper. "One time last summer, before I went to sleep, I laid a pair of jeans and a shirt on that table at the foot of the bed, those things in hotels that you sit on to put on your shoes.

"I just laid 'em out, simple as that. When I woke up in the morning -- I swear on everything -- the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall," he described the experience he had whilst a member of the Washington Nationals.

Harper asked those around him if they'd come into his room, and they denied doing so. Nonetheless, the experience shook him. "I went downstairs and changed my room immediately. Different room, different floor. I said, 'I just need to get out of that room. I don't want to talk about it, I just need to get out.' So they moved me to a higher floor," he told Pressman.