Atlanta Braves Experience Outage In Supposedly Haunted Hotel

The Atlanta Braves are in town to face the Milwaukee Brewers, but they experienced a weird occurrence Monday night.

Rich Rovito of the Associated Press reports that the Braves lost power at the Pfister Hotel, causing some players to go without showering. This is particularly noteworthy as the Milwaukee hotel has gained a reputation for being haunted.

Major League Spirits

Bryce Harper
Shutterstock | 487966

In 2013, ESPN's Stacey Pressman gathered stories from a variety of Major League Baseball players about their experiences at this haunted hotel.

One story comes from current Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper. "One time last summer, before I went to sleep, I laid a pair of jeans and a shirt on that table at the foot of the bed, those things in hotels that you sit on to put on your shoes.

"I just laid 'em out, simple as that. When I woke up in the morning -- I swear on everything -- the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall," he described the experience he had whilst a member of the Washington Nationals.

Harper asked those around him if they'd come into his room, and they denied doing so. Nonetheless, the experience shook him. "I went downstairs and changed my room immediately. Different room, different floor. I said, 'I just need to get out of that room. I don't want to talk about it, I just need to get out.' So they moved me to a higher floor," he told Pressman.

'It's Freaky As Sh--'

Giancarlo Stanton on field
Shutterstock | 189939508

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Brandon Phillips described a weird experience of his own. "We play Milwaukee a lot, but I remember one time I came into the room and just sat on the bed. Then, for some reason, the damn radio turned on. So I turned it off and got in the shower. When I was done, that motherf---er had turned back on."

Current New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton played the Brewers a fair amount while with the Miami Marlins. He told Pressman, "Man, I hate when we have four games there. Two, three, anything’s better than four. It’s freaky as s---, with the head-shot paintings on the walls and the old curtains everywhere. It reminds me of the Disneyland Haunted House. The less time I’m there, the better."

A Haunted Attraction

The hotel is frequented by celebrities, athletes, and politicians alike. It's hosted every US president since William McKinley. Elvis Presley stayed there four months before he passed away.

Actor Joey Lawrence had a run-in with the Pfister Ghost in 2006, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion had her own stay at the hotel this past September.

According to the legend, Charles Pfister, the son of hotel founder Guido Pfister, is the phantom roaming the halls. Pfister, who was the chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party, passed away in November 1927. Another contributing factor may be the fact that the hotel was built on a private burial ground.

A Dip In Lake Michigan?

Lake Michigan
Shutterstock | 208033251

Unlike Harper, it doesn't seem like the Braves were too bothered by this ordeal. Braves manager Brian Snitker described his experience. “I went into the bathroom and turned the light on, and it didn’t happen,” he told the Associated Press

“By mid-morning, I was thinking if I don’t hurry up and get in the shower, all the hot water’s going to be gone, and it was. I took a cold shower. But I had water. In other parts of the place, the water went out when the power did.”

Snitker seemed to let it roll off his back, and even offered a suggestion for the next shower inconvenience to come anyone's way. “There’s a big lake there,” he said, referring to nearby Lake Michigan.

