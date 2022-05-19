Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Offers Rear View In Lingerie

Paige was able to find a decent amount of success in her MMA career. She went 8-5 in the UFC and also had some impressive wins over some worthy opponents. She got to fight on some of the biggest cards throughout her years in the MMA, which goes to show that not only is she beautiful, but she has talent inside the ring.

In her current bare-knuckle world, she's currently 0-2 but doesn't seem to be worried about that record with some of her recent comments.

"I can say, looking back at my last two fights, I was never dominated, I was never in a position where I was uncomfortable. I can pride myself knowing that I have got better and better and my boxing continuously is getting better. ’ve had some very close, tough, hard-fought fights with some very talented women. I’m excited to go out there and do that again."