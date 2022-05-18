Olympian Chloe Kim's Go-To Exercises For Powerful Legs

Chloe Kim has powerful legs, and she showed just how powerful when she became a two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding at the Games in Beijing earlier this year.

The 22-year-old Korean-American athlete took the top podium spot in the halfpipe, becoming the first female snowboarder in history to win two back-to-back gold medals at her event. She got her first during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang where, at age 17, she made history as the youngest female snowboarder to win gold in the halfpipe.