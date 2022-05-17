NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Khris Middleton/Jrue Holiday For Kyrie Irving

Instead of keeping their core intact, Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated thinks that the Bucks are better off targeting another superstar who would help Antetokounmpo carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. He suggested Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving as a potential trade target for the Bucks this summer.

"Meanwhile, the Bucks need another legitimate star who can take the pressure off Antetokounmpo," Stinar said. "Irving is exactly that kind of player, and the salaries of either Middleton or Holiday would work in a deal. The Bucks could form a big-three of Irving, Middleton (or Holiday) and Antetokounmpo."