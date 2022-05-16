'The Bonecrusher': Larry Bright Murdered 8 Women In Illinois

Larry Bright was a popular kid who enjoyed playing football, fishing in the summer time and spending time with friends.

But sometime in early 2003, something changed and Bright went from being a normal guy to becoming of the worst serial killers in Illinois.

July 2003 and October 2004, Bright strangled seven women and gave another enough cocaine to kill her. He dumped some of the bodies along roads in rural Peoria and Tazewell counties. Others, he burned their bodies and crushed their bone fragments with a hammer, earning the nickname the Bonecrusher.