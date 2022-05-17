Connecticut Serial Killer William Devin Howell: An Examination Of His Violent Crimes

The link to Howell and his van proved to be a pivotal moment in solving Arizmendi's case. However, it would be some time before he was officially held accountable. On Nov. 28, 2003, a sheriff in North Carolina pulled him over for a violation. At that time, investigators convinced them to hold him until they could travel from Connecticut and serve him with a warrant for violating probation.

During the long ride back, Howell asked why they had come such a long way for a misdemeanor warrant. After hearing that it was linked to Arizmendi, he seemed surprised and stated that he wanted to remain silent until his attorney was present.

Police eventually located a bloodstain in the back and confirmed the presence of her DNA, along with other unidentifiable samples and videotapes showing him having "bizarre" sex with various women. Following the discovery, Howell was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Despite the lack of hard evidence aside from the circumstantial forensic link, Howell opted to take a plea deal for first-degree manslaughter in 2007, which resulted in a prison sentence of 15 years.