'Major Shifts': ‘RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose On Season 3

Whitney Rose said there would be “major dynamic shifts,” and, from the way things panned out in season 2, there’s no doubt that in addition to Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ now tattered relationship, other close-knit friendships may take a turn for the worst.

After filming wrapped up for season 3 of the RHOSLC, Whitney Rose invited followers on her Instagram Story for a quick Q&A session. One fan asked what should viewers expect to see in the upcoming season, and Rose responded to say, “major dynamic shifts.” Another person also asked her to characterize RHOSLC Season 3 in three words, which she summed up as “unexpected, dynamic, and intense.”