Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is one of the veteran players who could change teams in the 2022 NBA offseason. Love may have done a great job adjusting to the Cavaliers' rebuilding plans, but most people still see him as an odd fit on their roster.

Though he established an impressive performance as the team's sixth man in the 2021-22 NBA season, the presence of younger big men such as Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, and Jarrett Allen makes Love expendable on the Cavaliers' roster.