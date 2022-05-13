5 Reasons Why Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid's Friendship Works

Although Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are two of the world's most recognizable supermodels, they are also best friends. While Gigi has been modeling from a young age, Kendall's rise to fame in the fashion industry allowed the pair to meet. Years after, the pair continue to have a strong friendship. This is why it works.
They Are Actually Kinda-Sorta Related
While it was Bella Hadid who introduced Gigi and Kendall to one another, their history together began from a young age. Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella's mom, was married to David Foster in 2011. While the pair divorced in 2017, Foster also had a previous marriage with Linda Thompson. Linda is Caitlyn Jenner's ex-wife. Caitlyn Jenner is Kendall's father.
In an interview, Gigi explained the relationship saying, "So her stepdad is my half-brother's stepdad...ex stepdad...does that make sense?"
They Have A Similar Upbringing
Apart from their family connection, their upbrings also parallel one another. Gigi was born and raised in Santa Barbara and Beverly Hills. Kendall was born and raised in the nearby city of Calabasas. They also had parents who were in the spotlight long before they joined it. Gigi was born to a supermodel mother and Kendall had a father who was an Olympian.
Their mothers are also two reality stars. Yolanda Hadid was a leading star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012 until 2016 and Kendall's mother, Kris Jenner, starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
They Work Together And Support Each Other
"If they want Kendall, they're not going to want someone who looks like me. It's completely different. I think friendships are a lot more valuable than one job. If you're going to let it ruin that, then that's stupid," said Gigi about Kendall. While their work has found them on the same runways plenty of times, for the pair, it's always a healthy competition or an experience they get to share.
They've Known Each Other For Years
When speaking to Vanity Fair, Gigi described her friendship with Kendall by saying: “You know how in high school or middle school, you want your best friend to marry your sibling so you have the same last name? That’s what happened with me and Kendall but we didn’t have to ask."
While Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have known each other since their teenage years, they have not let anything in their professional or personal lives get in the way of their friendship. And that is a true test of time and the reason why their friendship works.