5 Reasons Why Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid's Friendship Works

While it was Bella Hadid who introduced Gigi and Kendall to one another, their history together began from a young age. Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella's mom, was married to David Foster in 2011. While the pair divorced in 2017, Foster also had a previous marriage with Linda Thompson. Linda is Caitlyn Jenner's ex-wife. Caitlyn Jenner is Kendall's father.

In an interview, Gigi explained the relationship saying, "So her stepdad is my half-brother's stepdad...ex stepdad...does that make sense?"