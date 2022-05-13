Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? Her Father Still Hoping For Independent DNA Testing

It was the day after Christmas, and families across the country were waking up to gifts still tucked under the tree, post-holiday errands, and school vacation plans.

But for the Ramsey family, it was the start of a nightmare that still hasn't ended, more than 35 years later in a case that captured the nation.

John Ramsey recently asked the Colorado governor to intervene to allow an outside agency to take over DNA testing in the ongoing investigation in hopes the case could eventually be solved. Let's take a look back at the case.