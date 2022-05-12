Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber And Billie Eilish Party Together

What's better than a celebrity pic gracing your social media feed? A shot of three of your favorite celebs together! An iconic photo of Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, and Billie Eilish has been making rounds on the internet this week, and we can't stop gawking in awe at the goddess trio!

Photographed by none other than Jared Leto at the 10th Annual Gucci LACMA Art+Film Gala, the ladies snuggled together to pose for the Morbius star. Although the event took place in November, the 50-year-old posted the photo on his Instagram page on Monday, refreshing the collective memory and bringing attention to the epic trio.

Check it out below!