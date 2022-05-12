Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber And Billie Eilish Party Together

Miley Cyrus in silver sequin top with Old Hollywood curls at an event.
Alexandra Lozovschi

What's better than a celebrity pic gracing your social media feed? A shot of three of your favorite celebs together! An iconic photo of Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, and Billie Eilish has been making rounds on the internet this week, and we can't stop gawking in awe at the goddess trio!

Photographed by none other than Jared Leto at the 10th Annual Gucci LACMA Art+Film Gala, the ladies snuggled together to pose for the Morbius star. Although the event took place in November, the 50-year-old posted the photo on his Instagram page on Monday, refreshing the collective memory and bringing attention to the epic trio.

Check it out below!

Epic Trio

Scoring over 647,000 likes from Leto's 10.8 million followers, the picture portrayed the ladies as a tight-knit group while sitting together at the dinner table. Photographed to the left, Cyrus, 29, held one hand on Bieber's shoulder, showing off her collection of statement rings and playfully sticking her tongue out.

Sitting in the middle, the supermodel daughter of Stephen Baldwin, 25, smiled coyly as she fixed the camera with a sweet gaze, while Eilish, 20, delivered one of her signature scowls.

Playing on their facial expressions, one fan summed up the photo in the comments: "My 3 personalities 😂😂😂. Drunk me, regular me, miserable me." Others praised Leto's skills as a photographer, complimenting both the artist and his muses.

A bust portrait of the trio, Leto's photo only showed a glimpse of the ladies' designer outfits. Scroll down to see what they wore at the event!

Stylish In Balenciaga

Miley Cyrus in floral Balenciaga jacket at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
As if to echo her "Gorgeous Gardenia" collaboration with Gucci, Cyrus wore head-to-toe florals at the event, turning heads in a patterned Balenciaga blazer that merged seamlessly with pointy-toed boots. Underneath, she wore a white mock turtleneck, taking off her jacket for Leto's photo. She totted a matching mini purse and gave herself a dramatic glam with Gucci Beauty products.

"Is it Gucci or Balenciaga? It’s both," she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow from the gala.

Scroll through the embed below for a detailed look at the outfit and catch the surprise photo with Bieber and Eilish in the second slide!

Elegant In YSL

Hailey Bieber in YSL at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Bieber cut a sophisticated figure in a white YSL dress with an oversized, sleeved top and a form-fitting skirt that fell to the floor. Boasting a low-cut neckline that teased her cleavage, it showed extra skin with a high slit in the back that flaunted her supermodel legs.

The wife of Justin Bieber added height to her statuesque figure with shiny black platforms that had stiletto heels tied around her ankles. Tiffany jewelry, including matching cuff bracelets, infused extra elegance into the look.

See the look in detail below and scroll through the embed for a picture of her and Eilish!

Stunning In Gucci

Billie Eilish in see-though Gucci top, lace bra, and fur coat at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Lastly, Eilish went see-through in a black mesh Gucci top that showed her white satin bra trimmed with lace. Pairing it with a midi skirt that had a gauzy embroidered overlay decked in sequins, she wore patterned tights and glossy open-toe heels showcasing her red pedicure.

The singer wrapped herself in a fur coat, which she wore off the shoulders, flashing her red stiletto nails while holding the garment in place.

Scroll through the embed below to see the look from head to toe!

Since Leto's pic of the trio has caused quite the sensation online, here's another look at the ladies together in a photo from last year shared on Twitter by a fan account. While Cyrus and Eilish were clearly seated next to each other at the table, it seems that Bieber left her seat to join her friends for a private conversation, which is when Leto most likely had his camera at the ready.

