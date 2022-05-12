Sofia Vergara In Bikini Plays Horse Whisperer

Sofia Vergara was the ultimate horse whisperer in a beachy throwback from her early modeling years. Posted on Instagram a while back in honor of "Throwback Thursday," the share portrayed a young Vergara in an ultra-revealing bikini and saw her posing with a pair of gorgeous equines.

Take a look below!

Throwback Queen

Captioned with a pair of hearts and two palm tree emojis, the triple update kicked off with a little BTS video in which Vergara showed off her playful side. Standing next to the superb animals, she leaned in closer to one of the horses and stuck out her tongue, flashing a beaming smile in amusement. Captured on the shore with the sea at the back, she held onto the reins, looking completely at ease in the company of the strong equines. Her 5'5 figure looked petite in comparison, highlighted by a black latex two-piece.

Scroll down for her post!

Horsing Around

Spotlighting her generous cleavage in a plunging top, Vergara faced the camera and showed off her toned bikini body while proving she's a natural around horses. The Modern Family star added a photo from the shoot, in which she flaunted her voluptuous curves in profile and showed off her chiseled abs. The share also included a cropped version of the picture, in which her hourglass frame was front and center, as was the face of one of her animal companions.

In the caption, the actress indicated that the shoot took place in the Dominican Republic, with a March 12, 2011 entry of the same clip revealing a '90s' timeline.

More photos below!

An Experienced Rider

Vergara's apparent nonchalance in the throwback clip can be put down to the fact that the Emmy-nominated actress has plenty of experience with horses. The movie star occasionally posts pictures of herself on horseback and has even demonstrated her horseback riding skills on Modern Family.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which saw the cast enjoy a cowboy experience in the "Dude Ranch" episode, Vergara noted that she was “a very good horseback rider.”

Scroll through the embed below to see Gloria Delgado and Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) on their ranch adventure!

Keep going for more pics!

Just As Fabulous At 49

Sofia Vergara takes a mirror selfie in bedazzled low-cut too and tight pants with fringe details.
instagram | Sofia Vergara

While her bikini throwbacks are never short of an Instagram sensation, her present-day swimsuit photos are just as fire and seem to suggest that the mother-of-one has uncovered the fountain of youth. Just last month, the 49-year-old posted a mirror selfie in a pink two-piece and scored more than 1 million likes. She changed her hair color to blue in editing in a tribute to Karol G and got some love back from the 31-year-old reggaeton artist in the comments.

The America's Got Talent judge previously impressed followers with a no-makeup selfie in which she showed off her blond locks while rocking a strappy low-cut top. "Blond again💇‍♀️ thank u @kellybkline ❤️u #readyforAGT🎉🎉," she wrote in the caption.

