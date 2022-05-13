Family Of Missing Pepita Redhair Still Seeking Help To Find Her

For Anita King and her beloved daughter Pepita Redhair, March 24, 2020, was just another day.

The mother and daughter had lunch together at McDonald's, and then Anita dropped Pepita off at her boyfriend's place in the South Valley, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

That was the last time Anita would see her daughter. It's been two years, but the family has not given up.

"I am going to stay strong and continue to pray for hope," says Anita King.