How Amy Carlson's 'Mother God' Persona Led Her 'Love Has Won' Cult Into Madness

After the formulation of Love Has Won, Carlson, along with her devotees, began hosting daily live streams to foster recruitment. During the broadcasts, they would encourage those tuning in to make financial donations if they wanted to prove their dedication to Carlson and her mission within Love Has Won.

Of course, the money donated by viewers could not properly sustain Carlson and her group's lifestyle, so they opted to also sell vitamin supplements, colloidal silver and gold, and other items that they billed around the idea of new-age health care.

Despite the money that they were earning each month, Love Has Won had been designated as a nonprofit religious organization and therefore was not required to file tax returns.