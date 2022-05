The Lakers are in the thick of their head coach search, but the process doesn't appear to be close to a decision.

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Shelburne voiced that the franchise is in no hurry to hire its next head coach.

"They are taking their sweet time," Shelburne said. "I don't know if they know what they are looking for, to be honest. They are surveying the field and talking to a bunch of people. Some of them are assistants. Some of them are guys who have been coaches before."

"They are doing zoom [interviews] and don't seem to have any sense of urgency about this...I don't think they are in any hurry. I think some of that is waiting to see what else happens in the playoffs and might be available in the NBA."

The lack of urgency likely comes from the team wanting to potentially interview a coach that could become available after the playoffs. The name that sits at the top of the list is Doc Rivers, as various reports have indicated Los Angeles may hold significant interest.