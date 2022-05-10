'All This Adversity And Sadness': 'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Looks Back On Pre-Wedding Heartache

Just as the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami made its highly anticipated return in December 2021, Alexia Echevarria and her now-husband, Todd Nepola, were preparing to say, "I do," after enduring a series of gut-wrenching losses to their families.

While chatting with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice on the Bravo Insider, via RHONJ Obsessed on Instagram, Echevarria looked back on the events of her and Nepola's relationship, starting with their engagement, which took place two years before they wed.

"So we got engaged in December of 2019. And then COVID happened," Echevarria recalled.